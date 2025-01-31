Carney: Canadian ‘Values’ Are Threatened by Tariffs Aimed at Stopping Fentanyl Trafficking

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed President Donald Trump and tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Carney said, “All he wants is something, actually, really easy to give, which is, Canada and Mexico’s help in keeping out illegal immigrants, illegal drugs, and Chinese goods that, if they came directly into the U.S., would be tariffed, but are getting shipped into Mexico and into Canada and then into the U.S. … [T]hat’s why this claim about, like, a challenge to our values doesn’t matter. … I don’t think many Canadians, if you asked them, would say, yeah, our values are getting fentanyl into the U.S., our values are getting illegal immigrants into the U.S.”

