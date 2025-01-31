Sears: There Is ‘Perpetual Understaffing’ at Airports

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Virginia Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears (R) said that there is an issue with “perpetual understaffing” at airports.

Sears stated, “Well, certainly something has to be done. And that’s why the NTSB is doing all that they can, as I’m told, to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. It is a very busy air corridor, we’ve got a lot of elected officials from all over the country coming in and out…we also have a military installation there. So, this kind of heavy traffic is not unheard of, but we understand that it’s been understaffed. We have someone, the air traffic controller, who is responsible for both the helicopters and the airplanes, and I’m told that it’s supposed to not be that way. And this is something, as I’ve also watched, where the NTSB persons have testified before Congress that this is a problem, where we have perpetual understaffing of our airports. So, something has to be done.”

She continued, “And the black boxes were recovered last night and that is going to reveal more information. So, we’ve got to let the investigations happen, but, truly, a tragedy, absolutely.”

