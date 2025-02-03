Murphy: Standard Qualification for Trump Administration Is ‘Racist and Misogynist Philosophy’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that to serve in the Trump administration, you must have “affection for racist and misogynist philosophy.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’re on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. There are reports that a gentleman named Darren Beattie is going to be put forward to be Acting Undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs. That’s a key post. We should note, Beattie left the first Trump administration after the tide of criticism because he attended a conference tied to white nationalists. Beattie also posted on social media things like this, quote, ‘Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities and demoralizing competent white men.’ What’s your reaction? And is it true that he’s up for this post?”

Murphy said, “My understanding is that he is up for this post. Listen, he sounds particularly dangerous. The brazen chauvinism and racism. He also has been a very frequent apologist for the Chinese genocide of Uighurs. He says the United States should have no interest in protecting Taiwan, and we should in fact hand Taiwan to the Chinese. He has really radical views, but I don’t know. They don’t seem super different than Elon Musk, who has amplified vicious anti-semitic information on Twitter, who gave the Heil Hitler salute on Inauguration Day. It seems to be standard that the qualification to serve in the Trump administration is affection for racist and misogynist philosophy. So this guy is dangerous but there seems to be people like him being peppered throughout Trump’s government.”

Tapper added, “Just for whatever it’s worth, the Trump team says that wasn’t a Heil Hitler salute.”

