ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is ‘Intentionally’ Causing a Constitutional Crisis

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin claimed Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump was “intentionally” causing a constitutional crisis.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Are Americans going to be okay with Musk? A guy nobody voted for having all this kind of power? You know, the news outlet Wired found out six of the gentlemen on Elon Musk’s team are between the ages of 19 and 24 with little or no government experience, and no one is in college.”

Hostin said, “I think this is what he is doing. I’ve given so much thought to it when we first started learning about Elon Musk being a special government employee, which means he has top security clearance, but he doesn’t have the obligations that a full federal employee has, so he doesn’t have to give the same amount of disclosures, he has less conflicts of interest and, it seems to me, that when I put my legal hat on, what Donald Trump is trying to do, he’s trying to expand the powers of the executive branch.”

She continued, “What he is trying to do is trying to figure out how he can expand his power, the power of the executive branch and have a little more power over Congress, and he certainly has kind of a bit of power over the judicial branch because the top of the judicial branch is the Supreme Court which he has packed with loyalists.”

Hostin added, “In my view, I think he’s causing a constitutional crisis intentionally so that this goes to the Supreme Court and if the Supreme Court, ladies and gentlemen, say, ‘yeah, he can do this,’ our Constitution as we’ve known it — ”

Goldberg said, “Is in the toilet.”

Hostin continued, “Is basically going to change forever and will not be the Constitution that the framers of our government, our country thought of.”

