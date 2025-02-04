Homan: ‘We’ll Look Into’ Murphy’s Harboring Claim

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Border Czar Tom Homan reacted to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) claim that he was housing a migrant and taunting the federal government over it — which his office has said was misinterpreted — by stating that “I got note of it, won’t let it go, we’ll look into it.” And if Murphy is violating the law “I will seek prosecution — or the secretary will seek prosecution.”

Host Sean Hannity said, “Let me read a headline to you, ‘Chicago Leaders Encourage Residents to Exercise ‘Their Rights’ in Resisting Trump’s Deportation Policies‘. The Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, basically admitted that he knew somebody that didn’t have full documentation that he was hiding over his garage. Then we have Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) saying that people should have the right to sue sanctuary cities and states that aid and abet in lawbreaking, your comment on all of that.”

Homan responded, “I think the Governor is pretty foolish saying what he said, because I got note of it, won’t let it go, we’ll look into it. And if he’s knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title 8 of the United States Code 1324. I will seek prosecution — or the secretary will seek prosecution. So, maybe he’s bluffing. If he’s not, we’ll deal with that.”

