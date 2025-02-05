Katie Britt: ‘This Is What Strength Looks Like — This Is What Winning Looks Like’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) touted President Donald Trump’s approach to immigration.

According to Britt, compared to Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, the current president was demonstrating “strength” and a “winning” approach.

“Look, I mean, this is an exciting day,” she said. “Peace through strength is back. It’s nice to have a commander-in-chief and a secretary of state that’s willing to put America first. It’s remarkable that you had an administration that wasn’t even willing to ask the world to take their criminals back and yet you have this administration who is saying enough is enough, with signing the Laken Riley Act last week, saying we’re going to get criminals off of our streets, we’re going to detain them. Now, we hear this week, we are going to deport them to Gitmo.”

Britt added, “You have Joe Biden who had an open border system and drained Gitmo, actually emptying it, and now you have President Trump who has closed borders and is saying I’m going to fill it up with the worst of the worst. It is an exciting day and this is what strength looks like. This is what winning looks like.”

