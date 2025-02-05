Netanyahu: Trump’s Gaza Plan Should Be Done, Gazans Who Want to Leave Should Be Allowed to, Can Come Back 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal and stated that there’s nothing wrong with letting Gazans who want to leave do so and “They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back,” and the proposal should be “examined, pursued, and done because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

Netanyahu said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “I don’t think he talked about sending U.S. troops to complete the job of destroying Hamas. That’s our commitment, that’s our job, and we’re absolutely committed to it. And I also don’t think he said that he’s going to fund it, he said that neighboring states, wealthy states would do it.”

He continued, “But the actual idea of allowing…Gazans who want to leave to leave, what’s wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back, but you have to rebuild Gaza. If you want to rebuild Gaza, you can’t have — this is the first good idea that I’ve heard, it’s a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued, and done because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”

