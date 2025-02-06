Cuellar on DOJ Sanctuary Suit: ‘It’s Common Sense’, We Don’t Have Sanctuaries on Border Because We Back Law and Order

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) discussed the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Chicago, Cook County, and Illinois over sanctuary policies and said, “It’s common sense.” “We don’t have any sanctuary cities along the border because we want to make sure that we have law and order,” and “We should not be defending criminals.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “[W]e saw today the Department of Justice file a lawsuit against Chicago, against Cook County, against the state of Illinois, Democratic strongholds. Who’s right here, the DOJ for going after those areas or those areas for being sanctuary cities?”

Cuellar responded, “It’s common sense. Look, I don’t support sanctuary cities. We don’t have any sanctuary cities along the border because we want to make sure that we have law and order, that if anybody wants to come into the United States, they do it the legal way like my parents did, and it’s important. So, no, I don’t support any sanctuary cities. And I think I’ve even voted to cut funding for sanctuary city policies.”

Cuellar added, “Well, look, if ICE is going after criminals, who is against sending criminals out? Who’s against arresting criminals? So, again, with all due respect to that area, and it should not be a Democratic or a Republican question, it should be, should we enforce the law and the law says that if we have criminals, criminal aliens, they should be picked up.”

Cuellar further stated, “[I]f there are criminals, why are we defending criminals? We should not be defending criminals.”

