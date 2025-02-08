Chicago Alderman: We’re Getting More Upset at Trump for Enforcement than at Biden for Letting Criminals Into City

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez discussed the lawsuit between the Department of Justice and the city of Chicago, Cook County, and the state of Illinois over sanctuary policies and stated that it’s bizarre that officials weren’t upset at the Biden administration for allowing dangerous illegal immigrants to remain in Chicago and are only getting “upset now that judgment has come” under the Trump administration.

Lopez said, “[W]hat I think is important for your viewers to remember is that the target list that Tom Homan is going off of was compiled under the Biden administration. They knew we had 2,000, at least 2,000 dangerous individuals in our city that were threats to our neighborhoods and our country that they allowed to come here that they are only now going after.”

He continued, “But yet, no one is questioning why Biden allowed that to happen, they’re only upset now that judgment has come.”

Lopez also stated that frontline police officers are frustrated by the sanctuary policy.

