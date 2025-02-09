Ilhan Omar: Trump ‘Has Decided’ He Will Not Abide by the Constitution

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump had decided not to “abide by the Constitution in honoring Congress’ role in the creation of the agencies.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You have spoken quite a bit this week about what USAID meant in your life, particularly when you were living in a refugee camp for four years, and USAID you talked about helping to keep you alive. We know this week, a federal judge will come to some kind of hearing and decision, perhaps, on what happens to all those government workers. Are the courts the main line of defense here?

OMAR: Yeah. I mean, what we are witnessing is a constitutional crisis. We are seeing an executive branch that has decided that they are no longer going to abide by the Constitution in honoring Congress’ role in the creation of the agencies in their role in deciding where money is allocated, and so the only recourse we have since our congressional leadership, the speaker will not stop the executive is through the judiciary. And this is you know, when you think about the checks and balances that we have, the courts are the only recourse we have at the moment, and we have seen and when we talk about the illegality of what the executive is doing, we have seen every single executive order that has been challenged in the courts was found to be illegal. And that, I think, should give faith to the American people, that our courts are working as they should. The checks and balances are working. What is not working is the way that the executive is behaving and the congressional leadership that is failing the American people.