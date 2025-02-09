Trump: Musk Will Find Millions of Dollars in Fraud and Abuse at Department of Education, Military Next

Sunday, in a preview of his Super Bowl pregame show interview, President Donald Trump said Elon Musk was finding fraud and abuse in the government.

Trump said, “I don’t know if it’s kickbacks or what’s going on, but look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I’ve had a great help with Elon Musk, who’s been terrific.”

Fox News chief political anchor Brett Baier asked, “Bottom line, you say you trust him?”

Trump said, “Trust Elon? He’s not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He’s so into it. But I told him, do that — and I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. He’s going to find the same thing. Then I’m going to go to the military. Let’s check the military. We’re going to find billions, hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud and abuse. And, you know, the people elected me on that.”

