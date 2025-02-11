ABC’s Rivers: Mexico Sent Troops to Fix ‘Highly-Trafficked’ Border Area After Tariff Threat

On Monday, ABC News Correspondent Matt Rivers reported from an area of the border that was “highly-trafficked” “just up until a few weeks ago, until this new deployment of Mexican National Guard troops all along the border, some 10,000 Mexican National Guard now deployed at different parts of the border after negotiations between the United States government and the Mexican government” after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Mexico.

Rivers reported from part of the border in Tijuana, Mexico where the wall stops because the terrain makes it impossible to keep building and there are approximately 200 meters of open space in an area where it’s “too steep to build a wall, it’s not too steep for migrants to cross over. In fact, we know that this was a key point for people illegally entering the United States” due to clothing and water bottles left behind by people crossing.

He added, “This was a highly-trafficked area just up until a few weeks ago, until this new deployment of Mexican National Guard troops all along the border, some 10,000 Mexican National Guard now deployed at different parts of the border after negotiations between the United States government and the Mexican government. President Trump had been threatening tariffs against Mexico for what he said was their unwillingness or inability to stop both fentanyl and migrants from entering the United States from Mexican territory. As a result of these negotiations, he put off those tariffs for one month, and the Mexicans have agreed to send more troops to the border, not only to parts of the border wall like this, where migrants, we know, cross over, but also to ports of entry.”

