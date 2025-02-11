‘I Am Absolutely Sick of the Outrage’: Katie Britt Says Dems Not Upset with DOGE Process But Result

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) reacted to the perceived “outrage” from her Democrat colleagues in the Senate over the Trump administration’s effort to rein in government waste.

The Alabama Republican said Democrats were not upset about the process, as they claim, but the result.

“[I] am absolutely sick of the outrage,” she said. You know, it is not the process they have a problem with. It is the result. It is the fact that we are seeing that there are slush funds where there was misuse of American taxpayer dollars that were going to things that do not fulfill the mission of our country. Those things are being called into question. We are going to continue to have these conversations. We’re going to continue to look at how do we rein in spending. You look at departments like the Department of Education, where the mission of the department and the results now, I mean — you know, they were supposed to close the gap between the have and the have not. Let me tell you what they have not done: close that gap.”

Britt continued, “And so if a department or an agency was set up to achieve a goal, and we are no better off as a result of them being there, why in the world would we continue to fund it or continue to allow it to exist? So we’re going to continue to have a tough conversation, but the end result and the goal of each and every one of those is a good use of taxpayer dollars and putting Americans in a stronger position to be safe, to be more secure and to be more prosperous and have an opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

