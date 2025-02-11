Rep. Garcia: Democrats Prepared to Not Give GOP ‘Any Votes for Absolutely Anything’

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Monday on “The ReidOut” that Democrats are prepared to not vote for anything until Republicans let them subpoena either Elon Musk or members of his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) team.

Partial transcript as follows:

JOY REID: Let me ask you this because Democrats are in the minority, so you have only so much leverage. Have you all essentially made it clear to Mike Johnson that until they allow you all to subpoena Big Balls and the normalize Indian hate guy, at least subpoena them or subpoena Elon Musk, no votes on the budget, no votes, no Democratic votes at all to keep the government open. That is leverage Democrats have theoretically right. Are you all prepared to use it?

GARCIA: Look, I think I think we’re very prepared to use all of our leverage. And I think that Leader Jeffries is in those conversations right now. I’m personally not interested in giving Republicans any votes for absolutely anything until we get actual answers and protect the American people’s public data and data that people are trusting us to have. And so I think we’ve got to continue to do those efforts and continue to shut down their meetings. I mean, just a few days ago, we were at the Department of Labor, the DOJ’s team was actually on its way to that meeting, but there were so many people there surrounding the building that they canceled their meetings. We’ve got to continue to show up to call it out to protest and commit not to work with Elon Musk, the Doge committee or any of these Republicans.