Chris Murphy: Elon Musk Is Hijacking American Foreign Policy to Enrich Himself

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Elon Musk was attempting to use American foreign policy “so that he can make himself richer.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “You’ve been highly critical of Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration, senator. You’ve laid that out clearly, his role does seem to be getting bigger by the day, though. I mean, Trump is meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Modi, tomorrow. Reuters is reporting that Musk is going to meet with him and he’s been trying to get Starlink into India. He’s been trying to get more Teslas into India to deal with import duties with Modi. Do you have any problem with Musk’s presence in a meeting with Modi? Obviously, the second most populous country in the world.”

Murphy said, “I mean, this is a fundamental corruption. This is a fundamental corruption. We cannot let this be normalized, that the richest man in the world is operationalizing American foreign policy so that he can make himself richer. That is what is going on here. I mean, it’s extraordinary that you are going to have Elon Musk, who’s essentially running the government right now, be sitting across from the Indian leader and ask the Indian leader to give him personal, financial favors instead of asking for things that would broadly help the American public. Musk wants to outsource jobs to India, he wants to outsource jobs to China, and he is using his access to Donald Trump to be able to shutter jobs in the United States and make himself more money. We’ve never seen anything like this. Even in the Gilded age of the early 1900s, you didn’t have JP Morgan and the Rockefellers literally sitting in the White House using their access to the president in order to cut deals with foreign governments that would help them.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN