Van Hollen: Trump ‘Lit a Fire and Threw It on a Keg of Gasoline’ in the Middle East

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom Live” that President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza and turn it into a resort had “lit a fire and thrown it on a keg of gasoline.”

Van Hollen said, “What the president has done is, he has lit a fire and thrown it on a keg of gasoline. Because what’s happening in Gaza, what’s happening in the Middle East, is already a tinderbox. It’s already on fire, and what he is doing is going to spread that fire. He has essentially called for what amounts to the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, the forced removal of two million Palestinians to other areas.”

He added, “So what President Trump has done, he came in saying he was going to enforce this cease fire agreement. He has made it much harder to move to the next phase. I hope we can do it. They were helpful, Steve Witkoff was helpful in getting stage one implemented but now President Trump has made it harder to complete the job, despite the fact that he claimed that what he wanted to do was bring peace to the region. He’s done the opposite.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN