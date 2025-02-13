Biden Education Sec. Cardona: We’re Going from a Democracy to a Monarchy

Former Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that the United States had gone from a democracy to a monarchy under the Trump administration.

Cabrera said, “Let’s talk about what we know of that’s happening inside your old building. CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s DOGE team has taken over some of the departments highest officials offices. In fact, they describe it as what’s happening in there rearranging furniture, setting up white noise machines to muffle their voices. DOGE says it’s already terminated roughly $900 million worth of contracts, writing on social media that it’s terminated 89 contracts, as well as 29 grants associated with DEI training. We don’t have specifics. Mr. Secretary, what is Linda McMahon walking into if she’s confirmed?”

Cardona said, “Well, you know some of the hardest working and most student centered people that I’ve ever met in my life work in that building. They’re public servants, they’re career servants that, you know, are giving their best years to make education in this country better and they’re being disrespected, they’re being abandoned.”

He continued, “When we talk about those cuts, what we’re talking about is programming for students or following research that we know improves outcome for students. I’m all in favor of reviewing what works best and I’m even in favor of assessing policy, whether you agree with it or not, but I’m not in favor of the change that’s happening, which is going from democracy to a monarchy.”

Cardona added, “We’re seeing examples of that in every agency and it’s really troubling. I think the American people, regardless of party, should be worried about what’s happening.”

