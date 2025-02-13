DEA Official: Border Was ‘Wide Open’ and Now It’s Much ‘More Secure’ 

During an interview with ABC affiliate Denver7 News released on Wednesday, Special Agent in Charge for the Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration Jonathan Pullen stated that “the administrations have had different takes on how significantly they want to enforce immigration law over the years. As you know, the border’s been wide open for the last number of years and now, it’s quite a bit more secure.”

Pullen stated, “We’ve always cooperated with ICE at the federal level for detentions on people who are here illegally, I think the administrations have had different takes on how significantly they want to enforce immigration law over the years. As you know, the border’s been wide open for the last number of years and now, it’s quite a bit more secure. And I think that’s why taking these people off the streets is going to make a difference, because they’re not going to be able to come right back across the border very easily.”

Earlier in the interview, he said that “many times, with drug trafficking cases, for example, that runs through illegal aliens, criminal aliens who come here from countries in Central America or South America and they peddle drugs and they launder money in our community.”

