Jamie Raskin: GOP Is the ‘Corruption Party,’ Musk Is ‘the Agent’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Republican Party has become the “corruption party” with Elon Musk being the leading agent.

Raskin said, “Whoever is left within the vague hemisphere of Trump world who believes in the rule of law will not be able to last because they put corruption first. They are the corruption party at this point. You know, they wiped out the inspectors general. They fired 17 of them illegally without notifying Congress. They have to come to us 30 days before they have to specifically set forth the rationale for getting rid of the inspectors general, who are the anti-corruption fighters in each agency and department. So, despite all of their phony rhetoric about how Elon Musk is finding corruption, they are wiping out the whole infrastructure of anti-corruption fighters.”

He continued, “It’s all about partisan weaponization, and it fits their unitary executive theory that everybody in the executive branch of government, including now members of independent boards and agencies like The Federal Election Commission and the National Labor Relations Board, work directly for Donald Trump and he can fire them for whatever reason he wants. They have to take political orders for him.”

Raskin added, “This administration stands for corruption. And what Elon Musk is doing in Washington is all about expanding corruption. He’s not the enemy of corruption. He’s the agent of corruption.”

