Zelensky: Russia Has to Go to at Least Pre-2022 Invasion Borders

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he thinks Russia at least has to return to the territorial lines prior to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Ukraine must be a part of any negotiations in order for them to accept a deal.

After host Greta Van Susteren said that she doesn’t see Russia wanting to back off to the 2022 lines or 2014 lines and asked how the war ended, Zelensky responded that he thinks President Donald Trump can bring about an end to the war and Europe will help if Trump allows them.

He added, “I think that they have to go, minimum, they have to go on the line of [the] full-scale invasion. Otherwise, — I think that he needs, very much, the success, and, otherwise, everybody will say that [this] was the line of Biden and this is the line of Trump. I think that he needs success and we need success and we trust him. I hope so that he will be on our side.”

Zelensky also stated that they won’t accept the product of any negotiations that they aren’t a part of.

