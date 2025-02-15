Tim Ryan: Dems ‘Have Been Asleep at the Switch’ on Struggles of Men

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) stated “a lot of the liberals have been asleep at the switch on” struggles facing young men and boys.

Ryan said, “I think all of this women stuff, which, of [course], pro-choice, I’m pro-women, all that stuff, just set that aside. What are we going to do with our young men and our boys that are struggling so much with depression, with all kinds of health issues, with suicide? We need a national agenda for our boys too. … The best thing you can do — one of the best things you can do for women is make sure we have real men in our society, that are emotionally mature and know how to be in a relationship and know how to handle themselves. And I think that’s really missing here.”

He continued, “And I think the Democrats and I think a lot of the liberals have been asleep at the switch on this and that’s why you get the toxic masculinity and you get these boys gravitating towards Trump and I don’t even know some of these guys on social media. … There’s no alternative to them. … Where are the coaches who teach discipline and focus and how to understand what you’re in control of and some of these basic principles that we need boys to have?”

