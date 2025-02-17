Carville: NY Gov. Hochul a ‘Dolt’ for Not Removing NYC Mayor Adams

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) s a “dolt” for not removing Mayor Eric Adams from his position as mayor of New York City.

Carville said, “In New Your City we’ve had four deputy mayors resign. We’ve had four people – many of them dedicated conservatives – resign from the Southern District of New York. I’m sorry, the governor of New York is a dolt. Why she doesn’t get that guy out of there pronto, I have no idea.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You’re saying the governor, you’re saying Governor Hochul about Mayor Adams.

She’s leaving that guy who she has the power to remove, who, from all appearances, is a major criminal. The people in his office, the people, the federal prosecutors, not these are not political people. This woman was a clerk for Justice Roberts or something like that, right? This is all collapsing right in front of you. And it’s collapsing in the most significant city in the world. I mean, it’s coming. It’s coming to you right now. We’re not projecting, ‘Oh, it’s going to happen. You just wait and see. We’re right.’ It’s all falling apart right in front of us.”

