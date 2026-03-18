Former director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Joe Kent is reportedly being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for “allegedly leaking classified information.”

Shelby Talcott, a White House Correspondent for Semafor, reported that according to “three sources,” Kent, who resigned from his position on Tuesday, is being investigated by the FBI. The alleged investigation “pre-dates his departure.”

In another post, Talcott said, “a fourth source” also confirmed this.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Kent shared that he had “decided to resign” from his position, explaining that he could not “in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent continued.

In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, Kent clarified that he supported “the values and the foreign policies” that Trump “campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024.”

“Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation,” Kent continued.

In response to Kent’s resignation, Trump expressed that it was “a good thing” he resigned and described Kent as being “very weak on security.”

“I read his statement,” Trump said. “I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security. I didn’t know him well.”