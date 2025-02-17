MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump Is Attempting to Be an ‘Emperor’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said on Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline” that President Donald Trump had dropped “any and all pretense” of wanting to be president and was instead attempting to be an “emperor.”

Wallace said, “If it’s an emperor Republicans want this President’s Day maybe it’s about time they just say that and drop any and all pretense, because Donald Trump sure has.”

She continued, “Trump’s first chief of staff there in his first term, Reince Priebus, dismissing what Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times calls, ‘The single most un-American and anti-constitutional statement ever uttered by an American President.’ Trump this weekend, posting a quote to social media often attributed to Napoleon. It reads,’He who saves his country does not violate any law.’ Perhaps more alarming than that interpretation of presidential power and its unlimited scope, is that The Supreme Court, in its ruling on presidential immunity last summer, has already kind of sort of agreed with the Napoleon and Trump.”

Wallace added, “So it’s with a keen eye that will be watching The Supreme Court this week as it begins the process of further clarifying what presidential power means in this country right now, in the very first case to reach The Supreme Court, arising from Donald Trump’s flurry of executive actions these past few weeks, the Justices will again shape the scope of presidential power in a case having to do with who Trump can fire and who he cannot fire.”

