NY Lt. Gov.: Trump ‘Made It Seem Like’ ‘Just Because’ You’re Here Illegally, ‘You Don’t Have Any Business Being Here’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado (D) said that President Donald Trump has “made it seem like, hey, just because you’re here undocumented, even if you’ve been here for decades, even if you’re a DREAMer, even if you pay your taxes, even if you are a positive contributor to society, you don’t have any business being here.”

Delgado began by saying, [relevant remarks begin around 37:25] “I want to be clear, the laws on our books allow for cooperation when there’s been a conviction.”

He continued, “I think, sometimes, when we talk about immigration, and what I think the President and his administration have done is dramatize this in a way and create this narrative that, somehow, if you have committed a crime and you’ve been convicted of a crime, that we don’t have the ability to cooperate. That’s not the case. Instead, what he’s done is turned this whole equation on its head and made it seem like, hey, just because you’re here undocumented, even if you’ve been here for decades, even if you’re a DREAMer, even if you pay your taxes, even if you are a positive contributor to society, you don’t have any business being here.”

