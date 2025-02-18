Bessent: I’d Like Deficit as Share of GDP to Have ‘3 In Front of It’ ‘by 2028’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that he thinks getting deficits to 3% of GDP is “a two, three, four-year” project and “by 2028, I would like to see the deficit as a percentage of GDP back to something with a 3 in front of it, 3.5%, 3%.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:15] “You have a proposed fiscal goal of deficits at 3% of GDP. When would you like to hit that target, considering you’re doing some big things? You’re trying to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. You’re doing a lot of big things that require a lot of money.”

Bessent answered, “Well, look, we didn’t get here overnight. So, I think it is a two, three, four-year, by 2028, I would like to see the deficit as a percentage of GDP back to something with a 3 in front of it, 3.5%, 3%. Would it be great to go lower? Sure. But 3.5% is the long-term average. Bret, we don’t have a revenue problem in this country. We have a spending problem. So, we’re going to get the spending under control. We’re going to pass the — we’re going to make President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, and then, we will both grow the revenue side and we’re going to cut expenses.”

