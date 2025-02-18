Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Social Security Admin. Workers Should Come Back to Office

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that he believes employees at the Social Security Administration need to come back to in-person work.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[W]hat is your theory of the efficiency model there that people have got to come back to work? You’re hearing it all the time. Is this a good application of that idea or do you think it’s a distraction and why?”

Auchincloss answered, “I actually agree with the return-to-office mentality, a few days a week, at least.”

He continued, “I don’t think Americans really care that much about the RTO policies of the Social Security Administration. I think Americans are wondering right now why the heck Elon Musk has access to their Social Security numbers, why he knows who’s paying child support, why he sees people’s tax refunds. I think they’re wondering why this unelected billionaire knows information about them that he has no business knowing. And the answer, Chris, is that DOGE is a magic trick, and the key to all magic tricks is misdirection, keep the audience’s eyes on one thing while you work your real will somewhere else. Elon Musk is talking nonsense and he’s causing chaos and he’s distracting Americans, because what’s actually coming down the pike is a trillion dollars of Medicaid cuts that congressional Republicans are going to walk off the gangplank and vote for this month, and, for the life of me, I don’t understand why. I know why Donald Trump wants to do it. He’s got to pay for the tax cuts for the billionaires who sat at his Inaugural Address.”

