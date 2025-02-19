Alex Marlow: Trump’s Cool Factor Brings an 8 Point Swing Towards Republicans

Breitbart TV

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed recent favorable polling for Republicans.

Marlow stated, “[W]e’re not just only winning on policy, we’re also winning on culture wars. It’s much cooler to be — if you’re a young, hot person, you don’t want to be a Democrat right now. This is new for us and Trump is doing it and he’s making it look so cool.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTubeRumbleApple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.