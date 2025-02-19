Alex Marlow: Trump’s Cool Factor Brings an 8 Point Swing Towards Republicans

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed recent favorable polling for Republicans.

Marlow stated, “[W]e’re not just only winning on policy, we’re also winning on culture wars. It’s much cooler to be — if you’re a young, hot person, you don’t want to be a Democrat right now. This is new for us and Trump is doing it and he’s making it look so cool.”

