Thune: Ukraine, European Allies Will Have to Be Brought In on Negotiations

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show” that both Ukraine and European allies will “have to” be brought into the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations.

Cain said, “I’m looking at some of the comments made over the past really 24 hours where Zelensky accuses President Trump of existing within a disinformation bubble. President Trump posted that he was a moderately successful comedian and had slipped into dictator style with no elections in Ukraine. What does this mean, though? Ukraine and Zelensky are not part of the current status of negotiations, that’s the US and Russia, that said they will be brought in, but if their relationship is like this, what does that mean about the prospect for peace?”

Thune said, “Well, I think partly, again, it is part of a longer process, and eventually, my assumption is that Ukraine will be brought in, and I assume some of our European allies will be at the table as well. I think that’s, in the end, that’s something that clearly will have to happen. But in the meantime, as the negotiations get underway, I think it is simply right now the give and take that occurs, the back and forth that occurs in a situation like this, where the stakes are really high. I mean, you’re talking about a war that’s been going on for three years. It’s a horrific war, a lot of casualties, and I think everybody wants to see it come to a peaceful conclusion. That starts by at least engaging in conversations.”

He added, “Maybe the rhetoric’s a little hot to start with, but at the end of the day, I think people are going to judge this by the result, and hopefully, they will get to a conclusion that results in a peaceful outcome in that region.”

