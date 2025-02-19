Waltz: Those Who Wanted Gaza Ceasefire Now Bashing How We Get to One in Europe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that no one has put forward a better plan for getting peace in Europe than the strategy that the Trump administration is pursuing that he stated has resulted in “both sides saying only you, President Trump can drive an end to this war.” And also said that many of those “same voices demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and in the Middle East are now” critical of “how we get to a ceasefire now in Europe.”

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 10:15] “[N]o one has a better plan. This is a lot of kind of chirping and criticism from the outside, but what do we have, just in a week’s time? We had both sides saying only you, President Trump can drive an end to this war.”

He continued, “A lot of the same voices demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and in the Middle East are now…criticizing how we get to a ceasefire now in Europe. And I’ve got to tell you, all those voices will quiet down when we get to that ceasefire and when we get to a broader deal.”

