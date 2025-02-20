Burgum on Keystone XL: Right Now, Trump’s ‘Focused’ on ‘Key Infrastructure’ of Other Pipelines

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum responded to a question on if the Keystone XL pipeline will return by stating that “the key infrastructure that President Trump is focused on right now” are other pipelines.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:50] “What about the Keystone XL pipeline, it was kind of sheltered or put away in the first days of the Biden administration, is it coming back?”

Burgum responded, “I think the key infrastructure that President Trump is focused on right now, and he’s spoken about these, is, in Alaska, an 800-mile pipeline that would help deliver LNG for export to South Korea and the Philippines and Japan. A huge advantage for our partners and from a national security standpoint. Those countries, today, are buying their energy from the Middle East. China’s got a 300-ship navy. They close down the Taiwanese straits in the South China Sea, those guys are…out of energy in three or four days. We can give them a secure supply line that’s only seven days long. Another one that he talked about Friday, the Constitution pipeline, bringing that back across New York, where New York had blocked a pipeline. We’ve got enormous natural gas resources in Pennsylvania. We have — 80% of the homes in the state of Maine are still burning heating oil, at the time of the — to heat their homes. At the time of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, this country was offloading 400,000 barrels of oil a day equivalent of dirty Russian heating oil into New England because the state of New York was blocking an LNG pipeline. President Trump says, we’re building that pipeline.”

