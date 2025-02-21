Alex Marlow: New Democrat Star Rep. Jasmine Crockett Thinks Americans Don’t Want $5K DOGE Savings Checks

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the proposal of using some DOGE savings to send checks to people.

After playing video of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) criticizing the proposal, Marlow stated, “[W]e kept doing the giveaways even when it was no longer necessary. … So, you can bet that if Jasmine Crockett had the chance to sponsor a climate bill for $100 trillion or whatever and she thought there was a chance that it could actually get through the Congress, she wouldn’t care about all the spending. She just doesn’t want to spend it in this way, because it could actually lighten the burden on Americans and Trump will get the credit.”

