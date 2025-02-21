Alex Marlow: Trump Proves Self-Deportation Works When You Stop Subsidizing Illegal Immigration

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow commented on President Donald Trump going after taxpayer funding for illegal immigrants.

Trump said, “[T]his is how you do the self-deportations, the backdoor deportations, which are much more palatable at a humane level, which is you disincentivize illegal aliens from being here, because they’re not able to get as many services. … [I]t is a much better way to just simply disincentivize, not only mass migration, but disincentivize staying here.”

