Booker ‘Proud’ a Movement Is ‘Growing’ to Stop Trump

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was “proud” to see a movement growing to stop President Donald Trump.

Booker said, “I sit with 46 other Senate Democrats and they are united in this fight working with state attorneys general, working with governors and working with the greater American population to stop Donald Trump from violating the Constitution being violating separation of powers, violating civil service laws and many other things they’re doing. The reason we’re winning case after case in front of Republican judges and Democratic appointed judges is because what Donald Trump is doing is illegal and it has to be stopped. I am proud it see a movement growing to stop Donald Trump from doing destructive things hurting Americans.”some of your democrats support shutting down the government to protest his policies.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “We are three weeks away from a potential government shutdown. Some of your Democrats support shutting down the government to protest his policies

Booker said, “They control the House, the Senate and the White House. They are showing they want to shut down the government. They’re trying to shut down the department of education and USAID. They have the power and they won the election. They have to keep the government going.”

Welker said, “You won’t keep it open?”

Booker said, “When government shuts down people get hurt. I have to protect and defend Americans. They’re reckless, really, truly incompetent way they’re functioning government right now is hurting so many people I am going to do everything I can to stop them.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN