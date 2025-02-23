Jim Jordan: Arguments from the Left Against Spending Cuts ‘Pretty Darn Crazy’

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized left-wing arguments against efforts to rein in the Trump administration’s spending.

The Ohio Republican cited an example of a media effort to highlight a cut at a national park, calling it “pretty darn crazy.”

“Well, do you worry, though, that goodwill that the American people are like, ‘Yes, I need to know what’s going on with my tax dollars and, no, I’m not OK with a lot of this stuff?’ host Shannon Bream said. “Federal workers haven’t been the most empathetic characters for a lot of Americans, but now they’re starting to hear their stories that entire offices are wiped out, people are crying, they’re completely unnerved and have no idea how their agencies are going to run.”

“Shannon, I grabbed this headline: National parks in chaos after today’s Washington Post story,” Jordan replied. “Here’s the first paragraph, California National Park, the Trump administration fired the only locksmith on staff. Next sentence. He was fired. He was the sole employee with keys and institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms. Now if that isn’t — I mean, that’s the best you can do? The real question is, how do visitors get locked in restrooms? I mean, this is how ridiculous some of this thing is.”

“So maybe there have been some mistakes made, but I think the intensity and the focus on getting rid of the wasteful spending,” he continued. “The one guy who can unlock people who somehow get locked in a restroom at a national park? This is ridiculous. So the arguments, I think, you’re seeing from the left are pretty darn, pretty darn crazy. When you think about, oh, we’re spending money for the crazy things of a trans-comic opera in wherever. I mean, come on, so.”

