Alex Marlow: Rep. Comer Reveals Biden Family Made $3.5M from Russia All While Claiming Trump Was a Russian Asset

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) revelations about the Biden family.

After playing a clip where Comer said the Biden family made $3.5 million from Russia, Marlow stated, “Hunter was using Air Force Two to fly around the world with Joe to do business, and then he specifically did not want Secret Service protection, so there would be no Secret Service records. So, — and then, lo and behold, he’s getting money from — not from Canada and not from Taiwan and not from the United Kingdom. He’s getting money from Ukraine, Russia, and China, corrupt countries.”

