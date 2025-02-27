Dean: We Are at the Point ‘Where Capitalism Could Break in the United States’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that we are at a time where “capitalism could break in the United States.”

Dean said, “Bernie Sanders is partly right that we need to focus on the working people of this country. We talk a good game, but it’s all about donors and, you know, ‘my good man’ and all this crap that goes on in Washington all the time. We need to be knocking on every door in the country running people for the state legislature, city council, school boards. And we’re not doing that until we do that. We’re not going to win elections.”

He added, “We’re at a time, Ari, where capitalism could break in the United States. You know, fascism is not good for capitalism. It really isn’t. Not in the long term. And yes, there’s too much bureaucracy. And yes, we need to do something about that. You don’t break the law to do that. You don’t give your friends $2 billion contracts to do that. You get down, you go and do, and you do the work and do what needs to be fixed. You do it fairly and treat working people fairly. I think the people who work for this government are not being treated fairly.”

