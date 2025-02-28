Jeffries: Trump Isn’t Focused on Key Issues Like Securing the Border Like Dems Are

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) argued that the Trump administration hasn’t focused on the problems of everyday Americans, while Democrats are “continuing to make sure that we focus on trying to make life better for everyday Americans.” And “We have to drive down the high cost of living. We have to secure the border.”

Jeffries said, “Look, what we’ve seen from the Trump administration over the last several weeks is just a flood of unprecedented extremism and a parade of horribles that continue to be unleashed on the American people, while, at the same time, the Trump administration is not focused on solving the problems of everyday Americans. We’re continuing to make sure that we focus on trying to make life better for everyday Americans. Fundamentally, that’s why we were sent to Washington, D.C.”

He continued, “We have to drive down the high cost of living. We have to secure the border. We have to keep communities safe. We have to protect our DREAMers and farm workers and families. These are the things that matter, as opposed to creating crisis-like moments when we should be coming together and demonstrating leadership for the free world.”

