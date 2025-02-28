Witkoff: We’ll Have Many ‘Economic Cooperation Opportunities’ with Russia After Peace Deal

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said that Russia also has vast mineral resources and “there will be plenty of economic cooperation opportunities” and “plenty of opportunities for the United States with Russia when this peace deal gets finished.”

Witkoff said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “Well, the mineral rights in Ukraine are quite extensive. And — but, by the way, they’re quite extensive in Russia, and I think there will be plenty of opportunities for the United States with Russia when this peace deal gets finished.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones then cut in to ask, “Do you think you’re going to get that — I’m sorry to interrupt, Steve — but do you think we’re going to get some mineral rights in Russia as well?”

Witkoff answered, “I think there will be plenty of economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries, yes.”

Jones then asked, “So, you think that how we’re going to be able to guarantee peace between these two countries — look, I don’t want you to negotiate on live television — is that if we have a vested interest in Russia, from an economic standpoint, we have a vested interest in Ukraine, that somehow, we’re the middle ground there, don’t touch our investments that are in these countries? Is that the way this negotiation is going right now?”

Witkoff responded, “I’m not so sure about that, Lawrence, here’s the way I see it: Cooperation leads to — good communication leads to good cooperation, it leads to long-term partnerships. We’re here to encourage that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett