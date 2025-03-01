Maher: Dems Should Pick Fetterman in 2028, ‘Rare Democrat Who’s Not Afraid’ of ‘Woke Nonsense Peddlers’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher pushed for Democrats to nominate Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for president in 2028 and stated that “Fetterman is that rare Democrat who’s not afraid to put the woke nonsense peddlers in his own party in their place,” and his running mate should be former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who Maher stated appears to be moving towards “the reality wing” of the party.

Maher said, “Democrats need to find their Trump, not the authoritarian part, but the part where a politician bonds with everyday Americans because he talks like them. And the good news for Democrats is, they have that guy, and his name is John Fetterman. After the election, instead of curling up in a ball, Fetterman went to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump assumed he was one of the guys from January 6. And, afterwards, Trump, said he’s not liberal or conservative, he’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful.”

Maher further stated, “Look, here’s the thing: Voters aren’t really savvy about the issues, but they do — have made it clear what is important to them, authenticity, balls, and charisma. Trump has that package, and so does Fetterman. He’s only been a Senator two years and he’s already more famous than most of his colleagues. … You can’t teach charisma or balls. Fetterman is that rare Democrat who’s not afraid to put the woke nonsense peddlers in his own party in their place, saying things like, wanting a secure border and realizing that it was out of control, that doesn’t mean you’re a xenophobe or a racist. He’s been unequivocally pro-Israel, as are most Americans, and when pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at his home, he went up on the roof and waved an Israeli flag. Fetterman says the four words that strike fear in the heart of every Republican who wants to hang on to power, I am not woke. That’s why Trump won, not because Americans were clamoring for tariffs on margarita mix. Going where the American people are on crime and immigration? Gosh, it’s so crazy it just might work. See, that’s how you get these things called votes, and, once you do, you can take office. I know it’s more fun to make memes of Trump sucking Elon’s toes, but John Fetterman doesn’t play that game.”

Maher then argued that Fetterman’s running mate should be Buttigieg, who Maher said “seems to be trying to send a message that he wants to join the reality wing of the Democratic Party” due to his criticisms of identity politics and other segments of the left and removing his pronouns from his biography.

Maher concluded that Fetterman is “disabled” due to his stroke and Buttigieg is gay and people obsessed with identity politics should say that’s enough.

