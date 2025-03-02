Johnson: Someone Besides Zelensky ‘Needs to Lead’ Ukraine

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believes someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should lead his nation.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Welker said, “Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday floated that President Volodymyr Zelensky may need to resign in order for there to be a peace agreement. Do you agree with that statement?”

He added, “Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that,” I mean, it’s up to the Ukrainians to figure that out, but I can tell you that we are re-exerting peace through strength. President Trump has brought back strength to the White House. We knew that this moment would come. We worked hard for it to come, and now it’s here. But we need these parties to go along with this, and we need President Zelensky to do what is necessary. This war has drug on far too long. He’s lost hundreds of thousands of people, including women and children. We’ve got to bring an end to it. And I think our European allies are hoping that that is the case, and we are as well.”

Welker said, “So just to put a fine point on that, you are saying that it might be necessary for President Zelenskyy to step down and not Putin. Do you want to see Putin step down?”

Johnson said, “I’d like to see Putin defeated, frankly. He is an adversary of the United States. But in this conflict, we’ve got to bring it into this war. It’s in everybody’s interest.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN