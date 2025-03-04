Jordan: We Should Keep Funding at Current Levels, Cut at Least One Absurd Thing DOGE Found

On Monday’s edition of OANN’s “Real America,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that his preferred approach to keeping the government open is to keep spending at current levels and pick at least one “really dumb thing that Elon Musk has identified in the DOGE effort that government is spending money on and get rid of it.”

Jordan said that “some” of the DOGE cuts should probably be incorporated into the bill and added, “I think even sometimes the smart play politically is to take the most egregious thing, pick whatever it is, pick one really good thing that Elon Musk has identified that is just stupid spending and say, okay, here’s what we’re going to do Democrats, we’re going to keep the government funded at the current level, but we’re going to put this one DOGE cut in there that we’ve identified that is just stupid and dare them to vote against it. … And see if they’re willing to shut down the government. I think that makes good political sense. That is actually — I think saves us money in the long run. So, I’d be kind of in favor of something like that.”

Jordan further stated, “But typically, CRs do save us money.” Because “whenever you do a new appropriations process, new appropriation[s] bills, or some giant omnibus bill, they always plus-up the numbers and everybody gets more money and the taxpayers lose. So, I’m for either holding the line — but it seems to me, hold the line and pick one really dumb thing that Elon Musk has identified in the DOGE effort that government is spending money on and get rid of it. I think that’d make a lot of sense.”

After host Dan Ball said that there are plenty of cuts to absurd programs Republicans could put in the CR, Jordan said, “I’m for that kind of play.”

