Chicago Alderman: Dems ‘Haven’t Learned’ on Immigration, Made ‘Any Progress’ on Issue

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that Democrats haven’t made “any progress” on the immigration issue and “haven’t learned from their mistakes.”

Lopez began by saying that the city can be welcoming to immigrants “who believe in our national experiment, who believe in our city. But we shouldn’t have to give refuge to those who are the most dangerous criminals in our communities and threats to our nation. The fact that we’ve seen, over the last four years, nearly 2,000 individuals who are clear and present dangers to our own communities sent here by the Biden-Harris administration is revolting to me and to many Chicagoans. And we should be able to allow our law enforcement, when they arrest one of these individuals, to let Tom Homan know so that they could deal with them. That shouldn’t be a controversial issue.”

Lopez further stated that the city’s Mayor, Brandon Johnson, conflates the 98% of the immigrant population that is “respectful, that is waiting for their shot at the American Dream” with the criminal 2% and that doing so increases the amount of collateral arrests.

He added that Democrats gave the immigration issue to Donald Trump prior to the 2024 election and refused to take it seriously.

Lopez concluded, “I don’t think there’s any progress being made by the Democratic Party on this issue. They haven’t learned from their mistakes. And, more importantly than that, they’ve completely forgotten about all the long-term undocumented that were already here, primarily those from Mexico, who they have promised them, DACA, the DREAMers, that they were going to create a path for citizenship and forgot about them completely the moment the Venezuelans arrived.”

