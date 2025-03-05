Dem Rep. Simon: Trump’s Pitting People Who Came ‘To Meet a Broken Immigration System’ Against Working Class

During an interview that took place during MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s speech before Congress, Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) stated that the Trump administration and the President in his speech are “pitting immigrants who have come to this country seeking asylum to meet a broken immigration system” against those in the working class “who are literally working 15 hours a day trying to make ends meet.” And the immigration issue doesn’t have anything to do with egg prices.

Simon said that the government doesn’t work for a lot of people, and “this administration — and tonight we saw it — pitting immigrants who have come to this country seeking asylum to meet a broken immigration system that Congress and the federal government were supposed to fix a long time ago, and they haven’t done it, have been pitted against working-class people who are literally working 15 hours a day trying to make ends meet.”

She added, “The cost of the cost of eggs has nothing to do with the fact that we have an immigration problem.”

