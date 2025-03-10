Omar: No One Will Blame Dems for Shutdown — Republicans Control Everything

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that voters would not blame Democratic lawmakers if the government shutdowns.

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “But If there is a government shutdown, how concerned would you be that the public at large would blame the Democrats for that?”

Omar said, “Well, right now, the House is controlled by Republicans, the Senate is controlled by the Republicans and the presidency is in the hands of the Republicans. So it is their job to make sure that the government has the resources it needs in order to continue to function. And I think the American people are well aware of that fact, and that is who they are going to blame.”

She continued, “Republicans have not been willing to negotiate with us, whether it’s in the House or in the Senate. They are doing this on their own and without a negotiation, you’re not going to have a bill that both parties can agree on.”

Blitzer said, “But you know, the pain that would develop if the government shuts down.”

Omar interjected, “Severe pain.”

Blitzer continued, “Especially at a time when we see all these federal government jobs being eliminated, people being fired, given five minutes notice, go home, don’t come back. If you can only imagine what would happen if the government doesn’t have any money to keep operating.”

Omar said, “It’s going to be severely devastating.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN