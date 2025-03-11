Hawley: ‘It’s Time to Blow the Lid off the Dark Money Operation of the Left’

On Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to recent vandalism against Elon Musk’s Tesla brand.

Hawley told Fox News host Jesse Watters so-called “dark money” needed to be exposed for its possible role in these attacks.

Watters said, “Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is here. How seriously is Washington taking these, it looks like domestic terror attacks against Tesla?”

“Well, it ought to be serious, particularly if you follow the money, as you were just pointing out, Jesse,” Hawley replied. “I mean really, it’s time to blow the lid off the dark money operation of the left. They’ve been doing this for years. They’ve been funding all kinds — whether we’re talking about terrorism on campuses, the pro-Hamas terrorists, whether we’re talking about these attacks on Tesla, whether we’re talking about what’s happened with people’s homes, the Justices’ homes of the Supreme Court, for instance, all of that is AstroTurf left funded garbage. We ought to find out where all of it is coming from.”

He added, “But Jesse, I’ll also just say this: The left has really gotten to be a bunch of weirdos. I mean, just a year ago, they were all driving EVs and touting their moral virtue for doing so, and now they’re burning down the dealerships, disrupting the State of the Union — these people are weird, and that’s why the American people will not give them power.”

