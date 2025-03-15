Homan on Mahmoud Khalil: ‘It’s a Privilege to Be Here and You Can’t Sympathize with Terrorists While Being on a Visa’

Friday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Trump border czar Tom Homan discussed the campus protests at Columbia University and law enforcement action centered on Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas activist and protest organizer in the United States on a student visa.

“They may have gotten away with that in the Biden administration,” Homan said. “They’re not going to get away with it under the Trump administration. When you come to this country, either on a visa or you become a resident alien, that’s a privilege. But with that privilege comes certain rules. You can’t violate law. You can’t go and call for the annihilation of Israel and take over a college campus and take over a college building and destroy government property. You can’t hand out literature supporting a terrorist organization. So the Trump administration made it clear, President Trump has made it clear, we’re not going to allow this under this administration. You’re going to be held accountable.”

He continued, “So again, I’ll say this, his attorney ought to read the law. The Secretary of State has a lot of discretion when it comes to someone who says and does things that is in direct conflict with our foreign policy and supporting a terrorist organization. So he was arrested for the right reason, and God help us, in the very near future, we get to the court proceeding, he’ll be gon, butt he is the first of many, Brian. This is going to continue. We’re going to set a tone in this country that it’s a privilege to be here and you can’t sympathize with terrorists while being on a visa.”

