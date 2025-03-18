Carville: Trump Administration Has ‘No Idea’ What They’re Doing

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that the second Trump administration had “no idea” what they were doing.

Carville said, “Trump’s head of his council of economic advisers said growth in the first quarter was going to be 2.5%. Well, let’s just, I don’t know what it’s going to be, predictions about the future are especially hard, but I got a feeling these guys have no idea of what they’re doing. and when these opportunities come forth, you have to seize these opportunities.”

He continued, “If Kevin Hassett is wrong, as I suspect he might be predicting 2.5% growth, then they don’t, they don’t even understand the situation that we’re in. I mean, the tariffs are grotesquely unpopular. They’re going to continue to be grotesquely unpopular. What Elon Musk is doing is really harmful to the country and at some level, it’s going to be harmful to the economy.”

Carville added, “Wolf, you have lived in the Washington area for a long, long time. What’s going to be the turnout among federal employees or ex federal employees in the Virginia governor’s race? Try 100%. I mean, they are creating conditions that I think in the end, will be very favorable to the Democratic Party.”

