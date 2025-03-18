Fmr. Biden Pentagon Spox: Other than Targets Being Larger, Trump’s Houthi Strikes Weren’t that Different from Biden’s

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Sabrina Singh, who served as Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary during the Biden administration, argued that the strikes carried out against the Houthis weren’t “that much different” from what the Biden administration did aside from the fact that “their targets were a bit larger in scale,” and the strikes are “a continuation of what was started under the Biden administration.”

Singh began by stating that “the Houthis do retain and have tremendous capability. I think, under the Biden administration, what you saw us do is take some of that capability off the map. That’s what you’re seeing this administration do as well.”

She continued, “And I know in your lead-in, you said that the Trump administration did something very different than the Biden administration did. Other than, from what I understand from the briefing, was that their targets were a bit larger in scale, there’s not that much different. They were targeting underground facilities, UAV facilities as well, some positions, people in leadership. These were things that were also being done under the Biden administration. So, I think it’s really good that we’re seeing Central Command be able to continue these strikes against the Houthis, but this is also a continuation of what was started under the Biden administration.”

