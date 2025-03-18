Stephen Gardner: Were Fauci and Liz Cheney Saved by Biden’s Auto-Pen?

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” YouTube Stephen Gardner channel host and author Stephen Gardner discussed the debate around some of the pardons issued by former President Joe Biden.

Gardner said, “Trump comes out and says, wait a minute, if the President of the United States didn’t sign these pardons and these executive orders, then are they legally binding? Some of them were signed while he’s in St. Croix. Then they dig in, they find out it’s this auto-pen. … [T]urns out his signature’s done by a robot. So, now, Trump is saying these are void. They’re going to take it up in court. But we’ll see how Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff and Bennie Thompson react, but I think people want justice, especially when they truly believe that these people committed crimes, and then, suddenly, Biden gives them a pardon with no crime. It was very, very suspicious.”

